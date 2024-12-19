PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,598 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.19% of PBF Energy worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBF. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Insider Activity

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.87 per share, for a total transaction of $8,445,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 23,217,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,938,474.26. This trade represents a 1.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,568,100 shares of company stock valued at $111,183,331. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE PBF opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is -42.47%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.