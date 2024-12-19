Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.18% of International Bancshares worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 141.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in International Bancshares by 5,673.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.90. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $76.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

