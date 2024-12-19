Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 431.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Golar LNG by 11.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 75,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 105.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Golar LNG by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 290.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $19.94 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 714.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Golar LNG

About Golar LNG

(Free Report)

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.