Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18,430.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.67 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

