Barclays PLC Sells 5,433 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,433 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $4,276,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 29.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.57.

JLL opened at $255.38 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $167.11 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.46 and its 200 day moving average is $247.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

