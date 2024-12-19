M&T Bank Corp Acquires 1,621 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $306,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at about $421,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,702,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,168,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,320,000 after buying an additional 77,599 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.