Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,438 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in New York Times by 25.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,074,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after buying an additional 118,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in New York Times by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after acquiring an additional 482,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New York Times by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,164,000 after acquiring an additional 438,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

New York Times Price Performance

New York Times stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.73. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $640.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.00 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

