FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 351.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 145,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,296 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $6,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in FormFactor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $162,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,531 shares in the company, valued at $21,371,893.29. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $44.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.09.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

