Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 139.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,406 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $6,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Plexus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,099 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 197.1% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plexus

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total value of $722,090.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,284.26. This trade represents a 17.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Running sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $84,013.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,546.10. This represents a 34.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,591 shares of company stock worth $5,143,375. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PLXS opened at $159.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.92. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $170.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Plexus from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.25.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

