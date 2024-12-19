Barclays PLC Sells 439,883 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 439,883 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 230.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of GMED stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $49.33 and a one year high of $87.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day moving average is $73.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 536,275 shares in the company, valued at $40,242,076. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,674,950 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

