Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,280 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of COPT Defense Properties worth $6,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 65.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,761 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,190,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 764,859 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 792,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 635,705 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 443.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 692,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after buying an additional 564,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 315.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 431,173 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.26. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties ( NYSE:CDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $189.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

CDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

