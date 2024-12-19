M&T Bank Corp Has $410,000 Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 209.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,224,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,798 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,534,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 344.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 951,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,364,000 after purchasing an additional 737,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,798,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,948,000 after purchasing an additional 670,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,323,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,255,000 after purchasing an additional 520,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of CTRE opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.60. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.66.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 36.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 161.11%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

