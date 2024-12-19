Barclays PLC Boosts Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,097 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $6,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 157,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 932,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 142.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

CDE opened at $5.89 on Thursday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Get Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.