M&T Bank Corp Acquires 307 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PECO opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 83.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $165.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 267.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PECO. Wolfe Research raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

