M&T Bank Corp Acquires 348 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 556.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 895 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 703.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,028 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

WYNN opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $87.77. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

