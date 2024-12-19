Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $916,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 846.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 36.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 50,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Olin from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Olin announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 45% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Olin

In other Olin news, VP R Nichole Sumner sold 10,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,450. The trade was a 30.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.