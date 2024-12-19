M&T Bank Corp Grows Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,394,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,592 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Paramount Global by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 328,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 110,357 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 864,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after acquiring an additional 56,021 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $5,098,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 38.1% during the third quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 221,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 61,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on PARA shares. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Paramount Global Stock Down 1.2 %

Paramount Global stock opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.25. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -2.43%.

About Paramount Global

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.