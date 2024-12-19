United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Position Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 339.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Price Performance

X opened at $30.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.83.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. United States Steel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on X. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United States Steel from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

