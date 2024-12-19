M&T Bank Corp Acquires 66 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Trust now owns 976 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 77.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $1,430,930.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This represents a 34.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $183.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.33 and its 200-day moving average is $202.55. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.48 and a 1 year high of $275.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

