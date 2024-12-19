M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 233.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 131.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

UFP Industries Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of UFPI opened at $115.61 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.49 and a twelve month high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.25). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Insider Transactions at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. This trade represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 15,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $1,965,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,202,383.50. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

