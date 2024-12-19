M&T Bank Corp Has $400,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $3,197,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 721,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,009,000 after acquiring an additional 168,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAZZ. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,453.68. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $816,289 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.54.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

