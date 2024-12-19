M&T Bank Corp Sells 399 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 72.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 2,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRG. TD Cowen raised shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on PROG in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $42.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 2.15. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.14.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

In other news, CFO Brian Garner sold 15,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $747,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,231.72. This trade represents a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Linn Doman sold 3,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $172,103.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,050,138.80. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,152. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

