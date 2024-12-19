44,430 Shares in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 44,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 15,662 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 19.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 77,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 4.0 %

GT stock opened at $8.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

