M&T Bank Corp Buys 176 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Peller sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $80,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $360,199.08. This trade represents a 18.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $4,518,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,761,435.64. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $78.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $952.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.74 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

MSM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

