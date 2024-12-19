M&T Bank Corp Sells 28,354 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28,354 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. FMR LLC increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,928,000 after purchasing an additional 387,736 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,514,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 34.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,287,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after buying an additional 833,720 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,546,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,551,000 after buying an additional 80,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the second quarter worth about $11,796,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 31.37%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,433.05. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

