Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,841,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,298,000 after purchasing an additional 240,375 shares in the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of GIL opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $891.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

