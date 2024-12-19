Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Stake Raised by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,412,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after buying an additional 396,829 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth $577,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 198.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 60,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 65,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.6 %

BBVA stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.