M&T Bank Corp Takes $384,000 Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,015,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 280.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 53,326 shares in the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1,041.7% during the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in DoubleVerify by 259.8% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 109,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 79,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at $570,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.90.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $35,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,439.40. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 8,820 shares of company stock valued at $155,444 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoubleVerify Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.