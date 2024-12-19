M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 532.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 42,338 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at $541,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after acquiring an additional 20,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,494,000 after acquiring an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

Encompass Health stock opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $104.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.43%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

