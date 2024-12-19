M&T Bank Corp Has $336,000 Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 24.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of OWL stock opened at $22.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.77.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $600.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on OWL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.98.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

