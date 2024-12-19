MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 2,889.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 327,913 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 17.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,907,000 after purchasing an additional 291,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 53.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,447,000 after buying an additional 285,665 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 120.6% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,823,000 after buying an additional 214,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,881,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $270.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.70.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,183,871 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $232.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $268.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.00. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.42 and a 52 week high of $297.97.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.17 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.11%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

