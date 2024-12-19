M&T Bank Corp Purchases 882 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 106.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,891,000 after acquiring an additional 272,773 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.95 and a 52-week high of $86.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $898,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,510,635.20. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock worth $3,187,300. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PBH. Sidoti cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

