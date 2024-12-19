15,797 Shares in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADNT. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 44.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adient by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Adient by 493.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 51.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 23.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 11,500 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $232,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,537.25. This trade represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $17.27 on Thursday. Adient plc has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Adient had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

