M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,368 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $312,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,094.99. This trade represents a 24.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.45%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

