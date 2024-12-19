M&T Bank Corp Acquires 389 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TKO Group by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 39.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 12,275.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKO shares. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on TKO Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 245,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,825,030 shares in the company, valued at $259,975,523.50. This trade represents a 15.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 60,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $8,653,695.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,734,530 shares in the company, valued at $249,303,996.90. This trade represents a 3.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 600,647 shares of company stock valued at $86,815,728. Company insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $142.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of -338.43 and a beta of 1.09. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.35 and a one year high of $149.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.13.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

