M&T Bank Corp Sells 37 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,867 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth about $2,885,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 42.6% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 1,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,101,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.5 %

ESGR opened at $322.29 on Thursday. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $262.54 and a fifty-two week high of $348.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.24 and its 200 day moving average is $321.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

