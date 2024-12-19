M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $360.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

VMI stock opened at $311.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.95. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $202.01 and a twelve month high of $354.13.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 17,000 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $5,380,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,968,950.40. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,252,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,520. This trade represents a 29.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,977 shares of company stock worth $13,950,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.