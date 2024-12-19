M&T Bank Corp Has $299,000 Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 3,670.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

FRPT opened at $140.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a 200-day moving average of $136.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $160.91.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,260,164.40. The trade was a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $384,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,962,175. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

