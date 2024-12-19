M&T Bank Corp Sells 383 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 21,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $53.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.18%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.