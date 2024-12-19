M&T Bank Corp Has $418,000 Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 440 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 3,640.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $58,594.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Voya Financial from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Stock Down 3.1 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.00 and its 200-day moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.