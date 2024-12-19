M&T Bank Corp Raises Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,682,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,351,000 after buying an additional 98,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $654,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stephens set a $58.00 target price on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $30,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,742.89. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 10,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $581,965.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,738.37. The trade was a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,322 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $54.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $647.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.72 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 18.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

