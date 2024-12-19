Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Qualys were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QLYS. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 14.5% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,079 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in Qualys by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 502,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,604,000 after buying an additional 38,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after buying an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,043,000 after buying an additional 28,802 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $209,616.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,885,415.24. This trade represents a 1.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,190 shares of company stock worth $4,449,290 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $141.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.61. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.