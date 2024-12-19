M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,034 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth about $6,203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1,334.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 176,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 164,658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,685,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 401.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 138,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,751,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,019,000 after acquiring an additional 132,157 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQNR opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

