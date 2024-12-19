M&T Bank Corp Grows Stock Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 7.5% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 3.7 %

Robert Half stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.57. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $88.39.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This represents a 7.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

