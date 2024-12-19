MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,403 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 61.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 174.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 69.8% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 396.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Simmons sold 11,453 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,101,778.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,382. This trade represents a 37.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $102.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

