MML Investors Services LLC Increases Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 713,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 617,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,608,000 after acquiring an additional 102,101 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.4% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 533,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 380,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $167.14 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $203.49. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.20.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.29. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

