BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stock Holdings in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Unity Bancorp were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $43.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.03. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $48.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.33.

Unity Bancorp Announces Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Unity Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP David G. Bove sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $194,932.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,174.86. This trade represents a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $46,914.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,085. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,810 shares of company stock worth $499,642. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Stories

