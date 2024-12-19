MML Investors Services LLC Buys New Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock opened at $99.13 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $116.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $568,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at $23,884,216.95. This represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,585.23. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.