Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth $49,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $173.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.08. The stock has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.