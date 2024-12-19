The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Increased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 287,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 353,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.38.

CLX opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

